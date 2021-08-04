Comcast creates wi-fi zones to connect low-income families to the Internet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents can get online a little easier thanks to Comcast’s new “Lift Zones.”

The cable provider says it has partnered with local organizations in areas where Wi-Fi access is lacking, and the lift zones will offer free internet access.

Comcast says residents will be able to use them to get online for work, school, job searching and other digital needs.

The Lift Zones are located at:

AARC at Booker Washington Community Center in Rockford

Boys & Girls Clubs of Rockford locations:

Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club in Rockford

Carlson Boys & Girls Club in Machesney Park

Fairgrounds Boys & Girls Club in Rockford

Flodin Boys & Girls Club in Rockford

Orton Keys Boys & Girls Club in Rockford

YMCA of Rock River Valley locations:

SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA in Rockford

Puri Family YMCA in Rockford

Boys & Girls Club of Freeport and Stephenson County in Freeport

Later this summer, a Lift Zone will open at Northwest Neighbors Development Group’s Spark Center in Rockford.

“Access to the Internet is crucial for building the skills necessary to succeed in school and participate in today’s – and tomorrow’s – economy,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “I appreciate Comcast for its long-term efforts to close the digital divide and for stepping up during the pandemic and partnering with our schools and our community centers to connect even more citizens.”

According to Comcast, the COVID-19 pandemic put many low-income students and families at risk of being left behind. The company says the Lift Zones compliment the Internet Essentials program, their low-cost Internet program for low-income families.