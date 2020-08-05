Comcast partners with Rockford, Freeport schools to provide $10 internet service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Through Comcast’s Internet Essentials service, qualifying low income families in Rockford and Freeport can buy internet access for $10 a month.

Families who wish to enroll in the program have until September 30th in Rockford and December 31st in Freeport.

