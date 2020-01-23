Comcast/Xfinity experiencing nationwide outage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comcast/Xfinity users are reporting outages nationwide.

According to downdetector.com, the problem is widespread throughout the United States, with outage reports skyrocketing between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

As of 2:15 p.m., some users were reporting service as being restored.

