Comcast/Xfinity experiencing nationwide outage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comcast/Xfinity users are reporting outages nationwide.
According to downdetector.com, the problem is widespread throughout the United States, with outage reports skyrocketing between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
As of 2:15 p.m., some users were reporting service as being restored.
