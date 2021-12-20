ComEd accused of downplaying bribery scheme impact

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Attorneys in a class action lawsuit against ComEd said that the utility is trying to pick its own punishment in an admitted bribery scheme.

The utility is accused of bribing former House Speaker Mike Madigan and his associates over the course of nine years for favors. ComEd has agreed to pay a $200 million fine, and to also cooperate with the ongoing investigation into its lobbying practices in Springfield.

The class action case is to determine how much customers should be reimbursed.

“They’re acting with the institutional arrogance that we’ve come to love and expect from Commonwealth Edison,” said Adam Levitt, the attorney for the class action lawsuit. “In that, not only have they now admitted to criminal conduct, but they’re trying to pick their own penalty by attempting to argue that all they should pay is a $21 million penalty, because that’s what they believe is the damage that was caused to its own customers.”

ComEd has not responded, and the Illinois Public Interest Research Group called their offer “chump change.”