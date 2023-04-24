ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd is eyeing another electric rate hike, on top of one that is already pending.

Crain’s Chicago Business reports that ComEd has filed for a $247 million increase, to take effect on January 2014, in addition to the $1.5 billion hike currently under consideration by the Illinois Commerce Commission.

The requests are based on a statute that allows ComEd to charge for shortfalls in revenue from the prior year.

If both rate increases are approved, the average customer’s monthly bill will increase by about $17 by the year 2029.

Previously, ComEd said that it needs to prepare for more electric vehicles, improve its grid system and integrate more clean energy. The Citizens Utility Board, however, said that it will fight the requests.