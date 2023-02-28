CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The bribery trail of the so-called “ComEd Four” has been delayed once again.

The trial was originally set to start back in September for long time Michael Madigan confidante Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and ex-City Club President Jay Doherty.

It was moved to March 6, but has now been delayed until the 14th.

The four defendants are accused of funneling job contracts and money to Madigan’s allies and associates in order to influence the former speaker.

All four have pleaded not guilty.