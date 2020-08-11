ComEd: It could take days to restore power to all customers following Monday’s storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A ComEd spokesman says residents should be prepared to throw away food in the refrigerator as it may take several days to fully restore power after Monday’s storms.

ComEd says it reported 325,000 outages in Illinois, with 18,000 in the Rockford area. The company says it has additional crews coming in, up to 1,100, to help get power restored.

George Gaulrapp said, “We’ve been, overnight, assessing the damages, setting up a game plan, having those additional crews come in. This is likely going to be a multi-day restoration.”

“When the power is out, refrigerators are usually good for about ten to twelve hours, so a lot of that food’s going to go to waste,” he said.

