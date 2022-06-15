CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd may be ordered to pay refunds to customers in the wake of a scandal tied to former House Speaker Mike Madigan (D).

The Illinois Commerce Commission is considering a proposal to force the utility to pay more than $38 million in refunds, in the form of credits on electric bills.

A utility watchdog group has figured the refunds would benefit the average customer by about $5.

In 2020, ComEd admitted it sought to curry favor with Madigan by placing his political cronies in jobs with the company that required little to no work.

The utility also hired numerous college interns from the Speaker’s 13th Ward political machine and installed a candidate he wanted on the company’s board of directors.