ComEd offering reimbursement for spoiled food, damages due to power outage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd is allowing residents to claim grocery items that spoiled as residents lived without electricity following Monday’s storms.

Residents can file a claim form to begin the process.

While ComEd says use of the form is not an admission of liability on its part, and doesn’t guarantee reimbursement, residents can claim groceries, property, or other damage from a power interruption.

“If your claim is for food spoilage, your documentation should include an itemized list of spoiled items shown with the price of each and the total for all items, and copies of receipts or canceled checks, if any,” the company said on its website.

“If your claim is for equipment or property repair, your documentation should include copies of bills paid to have the property repaired, or in the event that you choose not to have the property repaired, a copy of a written estimate of the cost that would have been incurred if the property had been repaired. If an item is not repairable, you should state that information and your documentation should include proof that a total loss of the property resulted. If your claim is for damage from a power interruption, power surge, or other fluctuation, your documentation should include proof that the damage resulted from such power interruption, power surge, or other fluctuation.”

