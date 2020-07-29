ComEd officials pressed during bribery investigation hearing

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN/WTVO) — Officials of ComEd testified Wednesday at an Illinois Commerce Commission hearing. The commission pressed ComEd for more answers. It wants to know how it plans to pay a $200 million fine without passing the cost onto customers.

ComEd faces federal bribery charges in its dealings with House Speaker Michael Madigan and his friends. Now, a new consumer fraud lawsuit is demanding millions of dollars in refunds from ComEd.

The utility company has already agreed to pay a $200 million fine and cooperate authorities.

Company leaders have also agreed to cooperate with the ongoing FBI investigation into speaker Madigan.

“…and we will certainly cooperate as best we can. As part of the deferred prosecution agreement, ComEd has admitted to misconduct that is inconsistent with our values. On behalf of ComEd, I want to tell you that I am sorry for that conduct,” said CEO Joe Dominguez.

In return, it doesn’t have to reimburse consumers for any profits made in the scheme.

Monday’s lawsuit seeks class action status to include a large percentage of ComEd customers.

In response, the company apologized for its past conduct, but has denied unfairly charging customers.