ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd customers will see their bills jump this spring.

The average household will pay about $13 more per month for the next three months, according to a report in Crain’s Chicago Business.

Critics said that the price hike comes at a time when the cost of energy is at its lowest levels in two years.

ComEd blames the loss of state subsidies and price fluctuations due to the war in Ukraine as the main reasons behind the rate increase.