(WTVO) — ComEd and its parent company Exelon are seeking a $1.5 billion rate hike in Illinois.

Rate increases would start next year and continue to 2027. The average customer’s bill would increase around $17 by then.

ComEd said that it needs to prepare for more electric vehicles, improve its grid system and integrate more clean energy. The Citizens Utility Board, however, said that it will fight the increase request.

The Illinois Commerce Commission will decide whether to approve the request by December.