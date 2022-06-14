ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Tuesday’s heatwave, air conditioners will be working overtime.

Energy company ComEd says it is important to keep a household thermostat at a higher temperature during heat waves, and recommends a setting of 78 degrees.

Ceiling fans can also be a big help, and should be set to run in a counterclockwise rotation in the summer.

ComEd also suggests keeping blinds and curtains closed to keep the sunlight from warming the interior of the home.

Finally, the utility says avoid the use of an oven, instead cooking using the stove or microwave, or on an outdoor grill.