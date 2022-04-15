(WTVO) — ComEd is asking to raise electricity rates again after an increase was approved earlier this year.

The energy company said Thursday that it needs an additional $199 million from “electricity delivery charges to sustain improvements in reliability for residential and commercial customers and support the transition to 100% clean energy.”

According to the Citizens Utility Board, that would result in a $2.20 increase on the monthly bill of an average homeowner, beginning January 1st, 2023.

That would be the largest increase in eight years.

ComEd said it expects monthly bills to be lower starting in January 2023 due to “offsets and decreases driven mainly by a reduction in energy capacity costs.”

The Illinois Commerce Commission is reportedly reviewing a proposal to give customers an advance in $65 million worth of deferred income tax credits, to offset the increase.

ComEd already increased electric rates, by about 45 cents a month, beginning January 1st, 2022, in a bid to generate and additional $100 million.