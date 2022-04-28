ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you get your electricity from ComEd, you’ll soon be getting a break on your bill.

The carbon credit, of about $20, is coming on June statements, the company said.

The Illinois Commerce Commission says a state subsidy for three struggling nuclear power plants will save a typical customer close to $240 over the next year.

Originally, customers were expected to pay for the bailout, but now that energy prices are rising sharply, nuclear plants are profitable once again, resulting in the credit.

If prices come back down, electric bills could rise again.