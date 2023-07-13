BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is bringing his standup act to Beloit this August.

Iglesias is the second highest-grossing touring comedian and has been included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Lorne Michaels.

In addition to starring in the Netflix show “Mr. Iglesias,” he has also appeared in feature films such as “Magic Mike,” “Magic Mike XXL,” and “A Haunted House 2.”

He last performed in the area at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in October 2021.

Iglesias will bring his “Back on Tour” show to the ABC Supply Stadium, 217 Shirland Avenue, on Sunday, August 6th at 7:45 p.m.

Tickest are available in person or online at skycarp.com.