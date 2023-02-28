ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian and actor George Lopez will be performing at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in May.

The Coronado announced Lopez’ “OMG Hi!” comedy tour will make a stop in Rockford on May 20th at 7 p.m.

From a press release: “George Lopez’s illustrious and multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy, and late-night television. Lopez currently stars in the NBC comedy Lopez vs Lopez which features his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez, and continues to tour across the United States.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster or at the Coronado box office.