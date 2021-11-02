Comedian Iliza Shlesinger coming to Rockford

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 09: Iliza Shlesinger speaks onstage for the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 24th, 2022.

Shlesinger currently has five stand up specials streaming on Netflix, including Unveiled, which delves into her journey of getting married and 2018’s Elder Millennial, which is the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her “fan-u-mentary” giving fans an inside look into her life on tour. Her other specials are War Paint, Freezing Hot, and Confirmed Kills.

Shlesinger will next be seen starring in the Netflix movie Good On Paper, an indie “non-rom-com” she wrote. She recently starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in the #1 Netflix film Spenser Confidential, and had a supporting role in the critically acclaimed indie drama Pieces of a Woman starring Vanessa Kirby. Other credits include, Instant Family, starring Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, and The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, a comedy series she created and starred in for Netflix.

Schlesinger will perform as part of her “Iliza: Back in Action” tour at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 5th, 2021 on Ticketmaster or at the Coronado box office.