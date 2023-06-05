ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will return to Rockford with his “Still Not Canceled” tour this October.

Dunham and his menagerie of characters will perform at the BMO Center on Friday, October 6th.

Dunham holds the Guinness Book of World Records record for Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour for his “Spark of Insanity” tour, which sold almost 2 million tickets worldwide.

Dunham and Jose the Jalapeno on a Stick will appear along with cranky old man Walter, the hyperactive Peanut, the NASCAR-loving Bubba J, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, and Url, the basement-dwelling social media smart-phone addict.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 12th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and through Coronado Performing Arts Center box offices. The BMO Center box office is closed for the summer due to renovations.