Comedian Kevin James coming to Rockford’s Coronado Theater

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian and actor Kevin James is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Thursday, November 4th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23rd at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom.

The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world. James is currently starring in and executive producing the new sitcom The Crew, set in the world of NASCAR on Netflix.