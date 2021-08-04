Comedian Louis C.K. to perform at Rockford’s Coronado Theatre

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Louis C.K. is coming to Rockford’s Coronado Theatre on September 26th.

Louis C.K. is a six-time Emmy Award winner, releasing over eight stand up specials and the creator, writer, director and star of the Peabody Award winning shows Louie and Horace and Pete.

In 2015, he became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour.

His 2017 film I Love You Daddy was pulled from release after he admitted to several incidents of sexual misconduct, which received widespread criticism.

Tickets for the Sunday, September 26th show are available now.

