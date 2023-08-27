LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) –Comic book lovers from multiple states visited the stateline on Sunday to see what they could add to their collections.

The “Rockford Comic Book Convention” was held at Loves Park’s VFW. It was the second time the event has been held at this location.

Dealers brought comic books from the past and present. There were also action figures and other collectible items up for grabs.

“We have dealers coming from Illinois and neighboring states with lots and lots of comic books, ranging from hundreds of dollars to under a buck,” said organizer Alan Morton.

Organizers estimated that there were 40,000-50,000 comics at the convention.