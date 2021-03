ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Rockford Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of 20th Avenue for a commercial structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring from the eaves of the building. The fire was under control in 20 minutes.

The total damages are estimated at $200,000.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire was undetermined and remains under investigation.