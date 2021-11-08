Committee approves RPD’s “Rock House” program renewal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It was a busy night Monday for Rockford Aldermen, as renewal of the Rockford Police Department’s “Rock House” program was also approved by committee.

RPD operates three of the houses on North Winnebago, 15th and Revell Streets in partnership with the Winnebago County Housing Authority. Officers live in the homes rent free and interact with neighbors.

That relationship is what police said makes the program special.

“It’s much less formal, when it will be the same person that I know on a day to day basis. You know my name, I know your name. I know your kid’s names and I know what challenges lie within a neighborhood, and I can work on those specifically, and I think that’s the benefit the Rock House brings,” said Mike Dalke, Assistant Deputy Chief of the Rockford Police Department.

The full board will vote on the renewal next week.