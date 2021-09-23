Common kid’s virus spiking earlier than normal this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Local doctors are warning that a common virus in kids is seeing a spike earlier in the year than normal.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. RSV usually spikes in late fall and winter. Last year, that spike did not happen. Doctors said that is because many were staying home during COVID.

RSV is one of the most common reasons for children under the age of five to be hospitalized.

“Usually, you will see hospitalizations in younger children. Because we didn’t see the normal spike we had the year before, the average age has gone up,” said Dr. David Shoberg, a Pediatric Pulmonologist at MercyHealth. “So, we are seeing it in even toddlers and older kids.”

It is recommended to call the doctor if symptoms like runny nose, a decrease in appetite and a cough are seen in your child.