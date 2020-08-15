‘Community Cleanup Day’ in Beloit helps neighborhood declutter

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit neighborhood received a Facelift Saturday. Residents of the Merrill neighborhood were able to de-clutter the area in a community cleanup day.

Bulky and hard discard items like old tires, mattresses, computers, and TV’s were collected. Organizers say it’s good to carve out time for cleaning up.

“We don’t always have the time to clean up our leftover [trash] maybe from remodeling materials and that sort of thing. It’s a really good opportunity to get rid of old doors, furniture, tires, electronics, that may be piling up after the years,” explained the Community Center Program Manager Angelina Reyes.

Residents were also able to dispose of unused prescription drugs in a safe way.

