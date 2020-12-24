Community group delivers pizza, support to Rockford hospital workers on Christmas Eve

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s no days off for local healthcare workers, but some local organizations decided to show their appreciation on Christmas Eve.

The League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford teamed up with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office to deliver pizzas, salads and soda to those workers at OSF St. Anthony, on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus.

“The staff in these hospitals, how hard they were working, how stressed they were running around because they had to be in so many places. The idea came that it was really time for the community to say to these people, thank you,” said Jo Minor, the organization’s president.

“They really need to know the community supports them,” Minor continued. “I’ve talked to so many who’ve said it’s so hurtful to go on Facebook and see people who do not believe this is really happening, when they are dealing with life and death everyday and they know it’s real. So, this is a way we can do our part to say, the community knows and the community appreciates it.”

Thanks to community donations, Minor said they were able to deliver over 30 pizzas today. She said she got the idea after she was hospitalized shortly before the pandemic hit in March, and her conversation with a nurse made her act.

“I would never forget. I get emotional. I had a nurse tell me she was dealing with a patient who looked really good in the morning, turning the corner, and in the afternoon she died. How do people survive that? The trauma that these nurses, doctors and staff go through daily, I don’t even fathom,” she said.

The League plans to make similar donations to the other local hospitals next week. Donations are accepted online.

MORE HEADLINES: