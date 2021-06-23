Community members thank longtime leader for decades of service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley comes together to recognize the service of it’s out going leader, Paul Logli.

Logli has served the non-profit as President and CEO for more than a decade.

“Started in December of 2008 and I assure you it’s gone very fast,” he said.

Wednesday, during Music at Midway, Logli said his goodbyes.

“I am humbled. Humbled that I have been given the opportunity to serve. Humbled by the fact that so many people either as donors or volunteers made the work that United Way has to do, made that possible.”

Throughout the years Logli is proud of what the organization has accomplished. Including raising $1 million for COVID-19 relief.

“I think I’m pretty proud of the fact that we have made a transition to what we call an impact. We developed several programs that are specifically targeted to do things like improve neighborhoods, help middle school students be successful, to help children learn how to read. Those are the three priorities right now,” Logli said.

The outgoing president says, there’s no time to stop.

“I hope that United Way of Rock River Valley will continue to show positive impact on the community.”

Julie Bosma, the incoming President and CEO of United Way of Rock River Valley begins Monday.

“I’m really excited just to start listening to the community. First of all the staff and the board, but then just getting out to the community and the agencies and see how we can build on the success that Paul has had for the United Way.”

Logli says the organization is in good hands.

“We have great leadership coming in, Julie Bosma is a great leader, wonderful experience at RAMP, a Rockford native, proven ability to raise funds, good organizational abilities, so I think United Way is in good hands, and I look forward to seeing United Way continue to prosper.”

Prior to working for United Way, Logli served as Winnebago County State’s Attorney for 21 years. Logli tells me he’s looking forward to spending more time with family, but says he’ll still stay active in the community.