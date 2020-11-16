Community pulls together for local farmer’s harvest after significant storm damage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Last week’s storm ripped apart a Winnebago County farm. The barn collapsed and they lost two cattle. On top of cleaning all of that up, the family still had to harvest this year’s crop.

However, we found out how some generous neighbors stepped in.

It was an early start to the day as farmers across the Stateline lent a helping hand at Lyle Hill Farm.

“There’s probably 7 to 8 combines and over 10-grain carts and close to 30 semis,” said one volunteer, Bernie Walsh.

The storm caused significant damage to the storm. Bernie Walsh was just one of several volunteers who helped harvest the last of his crop.

“I thought they need help and anybody and anyone that could help was willing to help and everyone came together,” Walsh added. “They still had a lot of acres of corn left to pick they’re such good people that everybody in the whole area wanted to get together and help them harvest the remaining acres of their corn.”

Lyle Hill is grateful for the gesture from the farming community.

“It’s not about the money. They just volunteer and show up so we really thank everybody we’ve participated in things like this but never to this scale,” Hill said.

Julie Newhouse, President of the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau says there was an overwhelming number of people wanting to help.

“You may not even know someone but if it’s a part of your industry which it is agriculture we come together,” she described.

Because of the support, Hill can now work on other areas of the farm .

“Now we can focus o”n the cattle and getting our shed cleaned up and everything,” Hill said.

At the end of the day, Hill says you can’t put a price on the kindness of others.

“Sometimes people like to put a monetary value on things but it’s really rewarding to see the value of people. It really is,” he added.

