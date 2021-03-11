Community raising money to catch thieves who targeted elderly Beloit woman

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rock County community is raising money to help catch a group of criminals that robbed an elderly woman.

Last week, a man disguised as a utility worker distracted a 94-year-old Beloit woman while three men struck into her home and robbed her. The event was captured on a surveillance camera.

The woman, nicknamed “Rosie”, said the thieves took cash and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Now, neighbors and local businesses are raising money for Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers to help put the men behind bars.

Donation forms can be obtained at the Shopiere Tap, located at 5227 E County Rd J in Clinton, and Finnegan’s RV Center, at 1777 Gardner St in South Beloit.

The community hopes to raise between $10,000-$20,000 to offer as a reward that leads to an arrest.

“If we’re fortunate enough to get closure on the people that had the audacity to step into her house and rob her in broad daylight like that, that’s going to be good for her and her mental well-being,” said Finnegan RV owner Mark Finnegan.

The community is also collecting cards for “Rosie.”

‘ROSIE’

c/o VetsRoll

1777 Gardner Street

South Beloit, IL 61080