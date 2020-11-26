Community raising money to help continue Rockford City Market next year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A community fundraiser rallies around small business owners suffering amid the pandemic.

Rock River Development Partnership is raising money to keep things going. Organizers say the shopping event took a serious financial hit this year due to a lack of vendors and customers.

The partnership’s executive director tells us the downtown Rockford venue is not being utilized to its fullest. Donations will help keep doors open.

“If you weren’t able to come this year, or you weren’t able to come as much as you wanted to, just kind of think about ‘hey, I would have bought this, maybe I would have thrown this into the GoFundMe,'” said executive director Cathy McDermott.

The market will host a holiday pop up shop Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

