Community rallies around ice-cream vendor after he was robbed at gunpoint

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After a Rockford ice-cream vendor was robbed at gunpoint last week, community members came together to help him get back on his feet.

His name is Pablo Arroyo Perez–or better known around his neighborhood as ‘The Ice-cream Man.’ Two community members, Jim Andrews and Buddah Barrios set up a GoFundMe to help him recover the money he lost that day.

“He’s a hard worker and something like this shouldn’t have happened to him just because one he’s out working in the heat. It’s hot, he’s tired and why not raise a little money for him to help,” explained Buddah Barrios, who organized the fundraiser.

Hear his full story tonight on 9 and 10.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

