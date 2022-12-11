(WTVO) — Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market.

The Wall Street Journal reported that UPS, Home Depot and Gap are among the companies dropping interviews, mostly for hourly positions in high turnover departments. Blue collar workers are in high demand, but job openings far exceed the national unemployment rate.

Employers said that skipping the interview and easing requirements are helping speed up the hiring process and filling warehouse and retail positions.