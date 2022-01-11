Concentric hosting hiring event in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Those looking for a career in manufacturing could land a job later this week.

High demand has Concentric creating new positions in Rockford. The company, which has been around for more than 30 years, builds pumps. The employer is looking to fill 25 openings, from entry level assembly work to skilled machining.

“We’ve got employees who have been here for over 40 years,” said Antarra Maclin, HR manager for Concentric. “Anyone who comes in– we are a very family-oriented company, and we know that people come out and they love it here, and they tend to stay.”

A hiring event with on-site interviews will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Concentric’s Rockford location, 2222 15th St.