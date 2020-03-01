Concerned residents meet on Winnebago County landfill cleanup

MONROE CENTER, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of concerned residents filled in the Doube-O Saloon in Monroe Center to discuss the effort to clean up the Winnebago County landfill.

Neighbors who live near the Winnebago and Orchard Hills landfills have met with an attorney several times to discuss a civil lawsuit.

Ginger Haas, a resident who is tired of the pollution, says it’s not personal; the community simply wants the landfill to fix the violations they’ve had since 2015.

“None of us here are trying to shut down the landfill,” Haas explained. “We want to see them operate within compliance. We want to see them clean up the violations. We want to be able to use our backyards. We want to be able to drive down Baxter and I-39. We don’t want to shut anyone down or anyone to lose their job,” she added.

Residents say the landfills have created air pollution due to off-site gassing.

Residents are also filing complaints with the Environmental Protection Agency.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

