CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago has chosen its newest casino, but there are some concerns over where the temporary location will be while the permanent casino is being built in River West.

Some aldermen are pushing back against a plan to use Medinah Temple as the temporary location. They said that Mayor Lori Lightfoot changed the plan after a campaign donation from Albert Friedman, who owns the site.

Lightfoot’s campaign claims, however, that Friedman has been a longtime supporter of Democrats throughout Chicago and Illinois.

The city council’s special committee on Chicago’s first casino will meet on Monday.