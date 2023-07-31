DELAVAN, Wis. (WTVO) — Safety concerns are brewing over water quality in Wisconsin.

Delavan Township is trying to make sure that the surrounding lakes do not become too dangerous and unsafe.

They use ponds that are designed to trap and filter phosphorus in their groundwater that goes into the lakes. If there is too much of that mineral, it starts to damage the pond and increase the number of algae.

The ponds are supposed to be cleaned every 3-5 years, but they have not been since 2007.

“People don’t see it, but they know it if it’s not working, because then we’ll get an algae bloom or something like that,” said Town Chairman Mary Knipper. “For the organisms like algae and plankton, and so, too much of that is just like fertilizing the lake.”

Delavan currently has a cleaning project going for the ponds. It is scheduled to be finished by the end of September.