Congressman Bobby Rush will not seek 16th term

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Congressman Bobby Rush said that he will not seek re-election after serving Chicago’s South Side and South Suburbs for nearly thirty years.

Rush made a name for himself in the 1960’s as a founder of the Illinois Black Panther Party. He is a minister, Army veteran, former Chicago alderman and cancer survivor. The 75-year-old has had a stronghold on Illinois’ first congressional district since 1992, even defeating then-state senator Barack Obama in 2000. In Washington, Rush has made gun control a key issue.

The Congressman said that he is not retiring from public life, instead calling it a return to his activist roots.

“I’m going to remain in public life, in public service… fighting for everything and justice…. for and within my community,” Rush said.

There are already five candidates in the Democratic party primary for Rush’s seat, and a handful of South Side politicians are considering jumping in the race as well. Rush said that he will endorse someone to take his place in the coming weeks.