ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The International Baccalaureate Candidate School at Conklin is getting a garden in the spring. The Garden will be implemented into the teaching curriculum growing STEM learning at the school.

“We have the ability to have STEM based lessons, project based learning lessons, and a lot of that fits really closely with our IB focus and some of the themes that we do,” said Sarah Brenner, the Principal at IB Conklin.

The garden is thanks to a $3,500 grant from Green Our Planet. The grant offers a program to prepare teachers in the meantime.

“We have resources to a network of teaching tools so the teachers will be able to attend webinars, have free lessons,” Brenner said. “Really, it’s a way that we have tools. So when we in the spring and summer build our actual garden bed, they have some very already thought out lessons that they’re able to implement with their students.”

The idea came from a teacher at the school. So Principal Brenner applied for the grant. The goal is to create innovative STEM based learning while also showing the value of community connectedness.

“We’re hoping we can, when we grow vegetables, be able to take those to either give to our families, give to our community resource areas that need additional food,” Brenner added. “So we really are trying to make it a part of that IB learning community.”

This is the first year Conklin is an International Baccalaureate Candidate School. This garden helps lead the way in their mission to grow the IB program. Students will work on the garden either through classes or clubs.

“We were able to visit some IB schools last year. The teachers and I saw a lot of the schools had gardens that were fully implemented. Some even had animals and greenhouses.” Brenner said. “So this is very much a part of the Ivy program. So we were really excited about this opportunity to be able to receive this grant to move forward in some of those efforts of our next steps in the IB Development.”