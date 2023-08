ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction is set to being on one of Rockford’s busiest streets.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that construction will begin on E. State Street Monday. The work zone is between Prospect and 12th Streets.

Workers will patch and bump mill the pavement on the eastbound lane. IDOT said that drivers can expect delays in the area, as the road will be down to one lane.

The project is expected to be completed by Wednesday.