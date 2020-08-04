Construction crew hits gas line in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a gas leak near Harlem and N. Alpine on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said a construction crew clipped a gas line right outside the Chase Bank at the intersection, creating a small gas leak. Nicor Gas crews were on-scene for repairs.

The immediate area has been evacuated.

