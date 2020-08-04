Construction crew hits gas line in Loves Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a gas leak near Harlem and N. Alpine on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said a construction crew clipped a gas line right outside the Chase Bank at the intersection, creating a small gas leak. Nicor Gas crews were on-scene for repairs.

The immediate area has been evacuated.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories