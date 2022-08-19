ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford business was accidentally set on fire Friday as construction crews were working on the roof.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Heartwood Creations, at 225 12th Street, around 10:46 a.m. for a reported fire.

Authorities said the cause was due to accidental ignition of the roofing materials, and the fire then spread below the exterior roof and into the structural members of the roof truss system.

Crews opened the area in question and extinguished the fire, officials said.

The cause was listed as “accidental” but the fire department says the fire is still under investigation.

In total, the fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.