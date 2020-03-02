Construction crews get early start on projects thanks to warm weather

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction projects in the Stateline area are ahead of schedule due to a mild winter.

“Last year, we lost a substantial amount of time, due to the extreme cold and snow,” said Ringland-Johnson’s senior superintendent Matthew Niles.

This winter has been a different story, with temperatures recently climbing into the 40’s and above, making it ideal weather conditions for construction companies.

Rockford Structures Construction Company is working on building a new firehouse for the North Boone Fire District in Poplar Grove.

“It’s been a complete change, compared to last year,” said president Nathan Heinrich. “Last year, we had weeks of cold weather. It was like -30 and we couldn’t work. We haven’t lost one day of work this winter, so it’s been nice.”

The warm winter has benefited other major projects, like SwedishAmerican’s Women and Children’s Tower, which is set to open in March 2021.

“This winter, we actually were able to get some of that time back to get us closer to our original schedule,” Niles said.

Kevin Alderman, who’s SwedishAmerican’s Project Manager of Construction Management, said, “We’re optimistic. We’re right on schedule. Right now, the biggest thing in the next couple of weeks is to start on the exterior and getting it back rolling again, after the winter we had.”

The mild weather also allows companies to get a head start on projects.

“We’re on time and in a lot of cases, ahead of time,” Heinrich said. “So, that’s a wonderful thing going into summer and (it) looks like it (will be a) busy year this year.”

North Boone Fire’s new firehouse is set to be finished in May.

