Construction equipment falls, kills man in Amboy

AMBOY, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a man was killed when a piece of road construction equipment fell on top of him on Thursday.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the area of Carter Road, north of Todd Road, around 3:12 p.m. where Todd Denning, 34, of Rock Falls had been killed. Police say the machine rolled into a ditch on top of him.
Denning was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lee County Coroner.
