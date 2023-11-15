ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The completion of construction on a major Rockford road is being pushed back a month.

The City expected to have the “Broadway Road Diet,” which reduced the road from two lanes to one, completed by the beginning of November.

Now, it says it expects work to be completed by the beginning of December.

Aldermen voted to accept several grants for the “Broadway Road Diet,” which will shrink the busy road from four lanes to just two, plus a turning lane.

It will go from Parkside to 20th Street.

The idea is to reduce the roadway width as a calming measure to slow speeds and make the road safer.

East High School student Mason Hada was killed back in 2021 when he was hit by a speeding driver.