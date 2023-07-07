ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Repair work is set to start on Monday for three ramps along I-90, impacting Rockford drivers.

Crews will be patching pavement on the two westbound ramps at East Riverside Boulevard. The ramps will stay open during the work.

The ramps will then be resurfaced, which will cause a temporary overnight ramp closure.

Lane closures on Riverside could occur the week of July 17, when work begins on the ramp carrying traffic eastbound to the boulevard.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says there will be electronic messaging and construction signs to alert drivers.