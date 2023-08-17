ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on Charles Street continues, with the road being closed from 28th Street to Parkside Drive.

The road will be closed until September 18. Officials said that unforeseen utility relocation delays pushed back the original reopening date.

All closed roads are marked and detour routes are in place. Residents will have full access to their homes.

Rockford Public Works will do a majority of the work, with contractors helping with some smaller stuff. The project consists of new pavement, traffic signal upgrades, a new storm sewer, a new multi-use path and new sidewalks.