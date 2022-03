ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on E. State Street in Rockford begins this week.

It is a continuation of work from last year. Keep an eye out for workers between Mill Road and Buckley Drive, starting on Wednesday.

Crews are resurfacing roads, installing new curbs, gutters, sidewalks and working on a multi-use path. There will be several lane closures over the next few weeks. Work should be done by the end of June.