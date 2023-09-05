ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Part of one of the “Forest City’s” busiest streets is closed for construction.

Public Works crews are doing water service-related work at E. State Street between Gardiner and Highland Avenues.

Eastbound lanes are shut down. Westbound lanes will be open and shifted so traffic can flow in both directions. A traffic control plan is in place.

Public Works said that drivers should slow down and be careful if they have to drive through the workzone.

Work is expected to be finished by the end of Thursday.