ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A portion of the U.S. 20 Bypass will be reduced to single lanes of traffic in each direction from May until November.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), construction work will begin on May 15th and run until November 24th.

The work will include resurfacing the road and ramps, guardrail improvement, and lighting upgrades.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, using median crossovers and barrier walls, IDOT said. There will also be staged closures of Illinois 251 exit ramps, at 11th Street, along with detours.

The $9.5 million project is funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which invests $22 billion into all modes of transportation, according to IDOT.